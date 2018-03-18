Nogales CBP Officers Apprehend Drug Smuggler

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a Tucson woman involved in a failed attempt to smuggle more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin into the United States this week.

Officers working at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 21-year-old Tucson woman for further inspection of her Ford sedan Wednesday night. A CBP canine alerted officers to almost 2.5 pounds of heroin, worth almost $43,000, from the vehicle’s firewall. They also seized more than 2 pounds of meth, worth more than $6,300.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the arrested subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.