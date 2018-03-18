Methamphetamine Smuggler Caught by CBP Officers at the Port of Lukeville

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a Phoenix area resident after seizing nearly $33,000 worth of Methamphetamine.

Officers referred the 27-year-old Mexican national yesterday for further inspection, when she attempted to enter the United States from Mexico. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it trained to detect, resulting in officers seizing almost 11 pounds of meth, worth nearly $33,000. The drugs were hidden inside of her jacket as well as being wrapped around her upper torso.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the subject over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.