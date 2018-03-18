Nogales Border Patrol K9 Finds 2 Illegal Aliens in Trunk

Nogales, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from Nogales Station arrested a United States citizen and two illegal aliens late Thursday at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado.

An agent working the primary inspection lane directed a 32-year-old Phoenix woman for secondary inspection. During the inspection, a canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect coming from the vehicle’s trunk. Agents discovered two Mexican men hiding inside. Agents arrested the driver and the two illegal aliens. The vehicle was seized.

Both illegal aliens, ages 19 and 20, were transported to Nogales Station and processed for immigration violations. The driver faces human smuggling charges and will remain in custody pending disposition.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.