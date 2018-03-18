Meth Smuggler Stopped by San Luis CBP Officers

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Phoenix resident Sunday in connection to a failed smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 58-year-old man for an additional search of his Nissan sedan as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico Sunday evening. A CBP canine alert to the center console and undercarriage, leading officers to discover more than 27 pounds of methamphetamine, worth approximately $82,000.

CBP officers seized the vehicle and drugs. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.