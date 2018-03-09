24 Pounds of Meth and Heroin Seized at Immigration Checkpoint

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint arrested two Mexican nationals after finding more than 24 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin concealed in their vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Agents referred the 25-year-old female driver of a Jeep Compass for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents used a Z-Backscatter x-ray imaging technology to discover 22 packages of methamphetamine and heroin valued in excess of $120,000 hidden inside the vehicle.

After arresting the female driver and 26-year-old male passenger for narcotics smuggling, agents turned the seized drugs and vehicle over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.