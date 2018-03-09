Juveniles Arrested for Smuggling Marijuana after Fleeing From Law Enforcement

Tucson, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents apprehended two Tucson residents and seized six bundles of marijuana Thursday morning in downtown Nogales after the teenagers attempted to flee in a vehicle.

Border Patrol agents witnessed two males loading several large packages into a minivan near the International Boundary Fence before traveling to a local grocery store parking lot. When agents attempted a vehicle stop, the driver fled, engaging in evasive maneuvers during the pursuit around downtown Nogales before coming to an abrupt stop in the outbound lane of the Dennis DeConcini Crossing where the two suspects bolted from the van.

The two juveniles attempted to flee the scene on foot and nearby Nogales CBP officers and Border Patrol agents worked together to capture and detain the teenagers.

A subsequent search of the minivan yielded more than 135 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $111,000.

Agents turned the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger, vehicle, and marijuana over to the Santa Cruz High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force for prosecution.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.