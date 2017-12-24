Douglas CBP Officers Seize $128K in Marijuana

Douglas, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona, stopped a 35-year-old Hereford, Arizona man from smuggling more than 250 pounds of marijuana into the United States on Monday night.

Officers referred the man for a further inspection of his Chevy Blazer following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine. When officers searched the vehicle, they found it loaded with packages throughout. The marijuana totaled nearly 257 pounds, with an estimated value of in excess of $128,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and arrested the subject for narcotics smuggling. He has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.