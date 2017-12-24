San Luis CBP Officers Arrest Meth Smuggler from Somerton

San Luis, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested a 37-year-old Somerton, Arizona man after finding almost 29 pounds of methamphetamine in his Dodge SUV Sunday evening.

Officers referred the man for a secondary inspection of his vehicle as he entered the United States through the port. When a CBP narcotics-detection canine screened the vehicle, it alerted to the fuel tank containing more than two dozen packages of meth, worth nearly $86,000.

Following the suspect’s arrest, CBP officers turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and seized the vehicle and drugs.