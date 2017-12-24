Border Patrol Agents Seize 227 Pounds of Marijuana

Nogales, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Sonoita and Nogales stations found more than $113,000 worth of marijuana in an abandoned Chevy Malibu on Saturday evening. The driver of the vehicle fled from an agent on Highway 82 near Sonoita earlier that same day.

A Sonoita Station agent attempted to conduct an immigration stop on the vehicle when the driver sped away, heading toward Nogales. The agent discontinued pursuit out of concern for safety, and notified Nogales agents.

When Nogales agents found the vehicle on N. El Caminito Drive in Nogales, the driver had absconded, leaving behind the Malibu with 14 bundles of marijuana weighing a combined 227 pounds.

Agents seized the marijuana and vehicle for processing per Tucson Sector guidelines. Tucson Sector Border Patrol is continuing to investigate suspects in this smuggling attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.