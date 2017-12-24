Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Felon MS-13 Member and 8 Others

San Miguel, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Three Points sub-station apprehended nine illegal aliens Saturday, later identifying one of them as a previously deported MS-13 gang member with multiple felony convictions.

While patrolling near San Miguel, Arizona, agents found six male, and three female aliens who entered the U.S. illegally, and transported the group to the sub-station for processing. During record checks, agents identified a 45-year-old man from El Salvador in the group as Ramon Rodriguez-Aparicio, an MS-13 gang member with extensive criminal history in California.

Rodriguez will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations including re-entry of an aggravated felon. The other eight people arrested with Rodriguez will be processed for immigration violations in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.