San Luis CBP Officers Intercept Cocaine Smuggler from Yuma

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested a Yuma resident and seized more than 38 pounds of cocaine Wednesday morning.

Officers referred the 30-year-old man and his Nissan crossover for an additional search as he entered the United States through the port. When a CBP narcotics detection canine searched the vehicle, it alerted to the rear bumper. More than a dozen packages of cocaine, worth more than $431,000 were removed.

The suspect was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and seized the vehicle and drugs.