Woman with almost $101K in meth arrested at port

Mariposa, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a 42-year-old Arizona woman Monday night after finding almost 34 pounds of methamphetamine hidden behind the rear seat of her crew-cab Ford F150.

Officers selected the truck for a secondary inspection when the woman applied to enter the U.S. through the Mariposa crossing. As a result, officers located 30 packages of meth worth close to $101,000.

Officers arrested the woman for narcotics smuggling and turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. CBP officers also seized the vehicle and drugs.