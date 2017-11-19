Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three Convicted Felons

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three undocumented criminal aliens shortly after they entered the United States illegally during separate incidents last weekend.

Agents from the Brian A. Terry Station in Naco, Arizona, arrested 37-year-old Santana Conde-Recio, a Mexican national, after he entered the country illegally on Saturday afternoon. During processing, agents learned Conde was convicted of felony reckless vehicular homicide in Charleston County, Virginia, in 2001.

On Sunday, Nogales Station agents arrested two men in separate incidents and during processing learned that both had been convicted for criminal sex acts before being removed from the U.S.

Agents first arrested Juan Carlos Perez-Suchite, a 43-year-old Guatemalan national who was convicted in 2000 for felony lewd or lascivious acts with a child in Long Beach, California.

Later in the evening, agents arrested Adrian Oliva-Flores, a 43-year-old Honduran national who was convicted in 2007 for felony aggravated sexual battery in Virginia.

All three men are currently in federal custody awaiting a disposition on felony criminal immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.