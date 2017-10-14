Man arrested at port of entry with nearly $44K worth of meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis apprehended a 19-year-old man Thursday morning after finding close to 15 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

As the man was returning from Mexico, officers referred him for a secondary inspection of the GMC Yukon he was driving. During the inspection, a CBP narcotics-detection canine alerted officers to the vehicle’s radiator where they found two packages of meth worth almost $44,000.

Officers arrested the man for narcotics smuggling and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. CBP officers also seized the vehicle and drugs.

