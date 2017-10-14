Border Patrol Stops 2 Human-Smuggling Vehicles

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two vehicles involved in human smuggling attempts during separate incidents late last week, resulting in the arrest of two U.S. citizens and nine illegal aliens.

Thursday afternoon, the Douglas Police Department requested assistance from Douglas Station agents after witnessing multiple people run from the desert and get into an older model Toyota Camry on State Route 80 near the border. The officer followed the Camry until the driver stopped abruptly and the passengers fled into the desert.

The officer detained the male driver, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen. When Border Patrol agents arrived, they arrested the man for human smuggling and searched the area until finding the five Mexican nationals, all illegally present in the country.

Friday morning, Casa Grande agents at the Federal Route 15 immigration checkpoint encountered a 1998 Oldsmobile with two visible occupants. During questioning, the female driver quickly drove off. Agents pursued the vehicle until the driver stopped and, along with the passenger, fled on foot. Agents searched the vehicle and found four adult Mexican nationals in the trunk.

Agents later found the driver, identified as a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, and arrested her for human smuggling. Agents also arrested the four Mexican nationals for immigration violations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.