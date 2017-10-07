Border Patrol K9 Finds 3 Hiding in Trunk

Tombstone, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Willcox Station arrested a 25-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon, at the State Route 80 Immigration Checkpoint, after finding three illegal aliens in the trunk of her vehicle.

Agents working at the immigration checkpoint north of Tombstone, Arizona, referred the driver of a Honda Accord for further inspection after a canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents opened the vehicle’s trunk and discovered two men and a woman hidden inside.

Agents arrested the U.S. citizen driver for human smuggling and seized the Honda Accord. The Mexican male national and two Belize nationals were arrested for immigration violations.

Border Patrol officials continue to warn that Arizona’s high temperatures can cause death for anyone riding in the trunk of a car. Other dangers include carbon monoxide poisoning or being crushed in a rear-end collision.