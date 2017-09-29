Border Patrol Agents Arrest Illegal Alien Convicted for Child Rape

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Mexican national Wednesday morning for illegally entering the United States and later discovered he was convicted for multiple aggravated felonies in the state of Washington, including rape of a child.

While processing Fernando Lopez-Delacruz, 42, Nogales Station agents conducted a records check and learned he was convicted in Adams County of first degree rape, attempted second degree rape of a child. He was sentenced to 71 months in prison.

Lopez is being held in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations.