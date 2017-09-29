Yuma Border Patrol Agents Stop Stolen Vehicle

Blythe, California - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Blythe Station stopped two suspicious vehicles near Blythe, California on Monday to conduct an immigration inspection and learned that one of the vehicles was reported stolen.

Agents patrolling west of Blythe stopped a Honda Accord and a Hyundai Santa Fe. During the stop, agents learned that the Hyundai’s vehicle identification number (VIN) was the same contained in a report of a stolen vehicle.

Agents contacted the California Highway Patrol for assistance. Once CHP arrived with a canine unit, a subsequent search yielded small amounts of methamphetamine and meth pipes inside both vehicles.

CHP arrested the driver and passenger in the stolen Hyundai. The driver and passenger in the Honda Accord were cited and released.