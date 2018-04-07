Governor Ducey Welcomes Deployment Of National Guard To The Border

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Ducey released the following statement in response to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's announcement that the administration will deploy National Guard to enhance border security efforts.

"Arizona welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border," Governor Ducey said. "Washington has ignored this issue for too long and help is needed. For Arizona, it’s all about public safety. I've been in touch with Secretary Nielsen multiple times this week, and we will cooperate fully with the administration on this effort. Since 2015, Arizona's Border Strike Force has demonstrated the success that can come when state, local and federal law enforcement partner to protect our border. Anything we can do to further bolster these efforts is good news for Arizona and for our national security. I look forward to working closely with federal officials on this important issue."