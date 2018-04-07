Arizona Ranks #5 For Economic Momentum

Phoenix, Arizona - A new economic report ranks Arizona fifth best in the nation for economic momentum. The Index of State Economic Momentum, a quarterly report published by the Washington, D.C.-based State Policy Reports, ranks states based on their most recent performance in three key measures of economic vitality: personal income growth, employment growth and population growth.

Arizona climbed one spot, from (6) to (5), from a year ago in the economic momentum index. Over the same period, Arizona also improved in every sub-category used to develop the score, including:

Climbing from (6) to (3) in personal income growth;

Climbing from (10) to (9) in employment growth;

And climbing from (8) to (6) in population growth.

“Arizona’s growing economic momentum owes itself to the hard work of entrepreneurs, business owners and their employees across our state,” said Governor Ducey. “We will continue to work to make Arizona the best state in the nation to launch new ideas and start or scale a business.”