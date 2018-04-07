Tucson Man Convicted in $2.8 Million Drug and Money Laundering Scheme

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a Pima County jury found Carlos David Nogales Sr. guilty of operating a national drug and money laundering scheme involving more than $2.8 million. Nogales was found guilty of 35 felony counts including Fraud, Forgery, Money Laundering, Controlling a Criminal Enterprise, and Possession of Marijuana for Sale.

The case was investigated by the Arizona Attorney Genera's Office Southern Arizona White Collar and Criminal Enterprise and Special Investigations Section along with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation began after a Department of Economic Security audit revealed Nogales fraudulently received $30,000 in state benefits by not disclosing income and assets on his applications. Between 2011 and 2015, Nogales used more than a dozen people to launder money across the country in exchange for marijuana shipped to the East Coast. Nogales also had 20 lbs. of marijuana in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Nogales is currently in custody and faces more than 9 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for May 25, 2018.

Assistant Attorney General Jared Kreamer-Hope is prosecuting this case.