Telemarketing Businesses Banned From Making Telemarketing Calls in Arizona for 6 Years

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced two businesses that sold work-from-home opportunities are banned from telemarketing and operating in Arizona for six years. First Progress, Nortec Strategies, and their owner, Eli Rabadi, will also pay $22,300 in restitution to consumers who purchased websites from them.

“My office has zero tolerance for unscrupulous telemarketers that invade our privacy and refuse to follow state telemarketing laws,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into First Progress and Nortec Strategies after consumers complained about deceptive statements allegedly made by the businesses when marketing websites to out-of-state consumers. During the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office identified several unlawful marketing practices allegedly employed by the businesses, including making deceptive statements about the value and profitability of the merchandise sold and failing to register as a telemarketer with the State of Arizona.

The Attorney General’s Office is in the process of contacting consumers who may be eligible for restitution. In addition, anyone who purchased a website from First Progress or Nortec Strategies and has not received a refund or credit card chargeback may be eligible for restitution if they submit a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office by May 26, 2018.

Consumers can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer .