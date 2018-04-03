Experienced publisher to further grow revenues, advertising opportunities across TMG’s 17 publications

Mesa, Arizona - Times Media Group (TMG), the locally based publisher of 17 Valley publications, including the East Valley Tribune and the West Valley View, today announced that Michael Hiatt, former Group Publisher of Modern Luxury - Scottsdale Magazine and Group Publisher of Phoenix Magazine and Phoenix Home & Garden, both published by Cities West Publishing, will join the company as its Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Hiatt has worked in the publishing industry in metro Phoenix for over 30 years. He is well known in the Southwest for his publishing creativity and his ability to build revenue streams by creating unique, effective client-focused advertising platforms and marketing solutions. Hiatt’s hiring combines his publishing experience with the more than two decades Times Media Group founder Steve Strickbine has spent building TMG from a single eight-page community newspaper into the Valley’s leading community news source.

“This is what I’d call a perfect match,” said Strickbine, who will remain TMG’s president. “I’ve always thought of Michael as a superstar in the news business for two reasons. One, he has grown some terrific publications in terms of the stories they tell, the way they serve their advertisers, and the way they serve their communities. Two – and this is even more important – there’s the high level of integrity Michael brings to work every day.”

In his new role, Hiatt will guide all operations related to revenue generation, a move designed to help TMG better capitalize on its many media brands, broad reach across the Valley and desirable demographics. Hiatt started his professional career in Arizona at the East Valley Tribune in 1985 as a staff correspondent. Times Media Group acquired the Tribune in 2015.

"This is an exciting homecoming for me, both to the Tribune and to community journalism, which is something I'm passionate about,” said Hiatt. “I've witnessed Steve grow Times Media Group into a formidable organization and I look forward to helping lead this talented team.”

Hiatt worked as the Publisher and later Group Publisher of Phoenix Magazine and Phoenix Home & Garden from 2001 to 2013, overseeing an unprecedented period of growth. Beginning in 2013, Hiatt launched and then served as Group Publisher of Modern Luxury - Scottsdale, a luxury lifestyle publication and a member of the Modern Luxury family of magazines, which produces more than 80 titles across 24 major markets.

"The Times Media Group represents an expanding platform that is perfectly positioned for growth,” said Hiatt. “The unique blend of longevity, demographic and geographic targeting as well as the desired reach of 17 publications in a growing and vibrant market is truly exciting. Further, the combination of credibility, creativity, and quality products and people is inspiring. The diversity of TMG's printed products, sophisticated digital offering and unique events can galvanize local communities."

A digital and print media company operating in the Phoenix and Tucson areas, TMG publishes the East Valley Tribune (EastValley.com), the Ahwatukee Foothills News (Ahwatukee.com), the West Valley View, Nearby News publications, the San Tan Sun News, the Scottsdale Airpark News, the Gilbert Sun News, the College Times, Lovin' Life After 50, The Entertainer! Magazine, North Valley Magazine, 85086 Magazine, 85085 Magazine and the travel and information website Phoenix.org. TMG also owns and operates AZ Integrated Media, a media distribution and custom publishing company.