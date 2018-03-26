Tucson Hair Stylist Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Stealing $300,000 from 94 Year Old

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a judge sentenced Supranom “Addy” Klos to 6.5 years in prison for stealing from a 94-year-old vulnerable adult with dementia. Klos gambled away more than $300,000 in 4 months which was most of the victim’s life savings. The judge ordered Klos repay the more than $300,000 taken from the victim. Klos will also be placed on 3 years probation after she is released from prison.

“We must do everything we can to protect our seniors from these heartless and devastating crimes,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Klos preyed on the trust and vulnerability of the victim and she will be held accountable for her actions.”

Klos was the victim’s hair stylist and cultivated a friendship with the victim and her husband more than 20 years ago. The victim’s husband died in 2011 and eventually Klos was given power of attorney.

In 2014, Klos began unlawfully using the power of attorney to rapidly deplete the victim’s account. In addition to gambling, the victim’s savings were used to buy Klos a new car and dental implants. The bank notified law enforcement after large amounts of money were being transferred out of the victim’s savings account.

In December 2017, Klos was found guilty of 1 count of Fraudulent Schemes, 3 counts of Theft, 1 count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and 1 count of Unlawful Use of Power of Attorney.

A court-appointed guardian is assisting the victim to ensure the victim’s safety and well-being.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Clark in our Tucson Criminal Division prosecuted this case.