Arizona Becomes First State in U.S. to Offer Fintech Regulatory Sandbox

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2434 into law making Arizona the first state in the nation to enact a groundbreaking regulatory fintech “sandbox.” Arizona joins countries such as the United Kingdom, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Australia in encouraging fintech investment by instituting sandboxes. The bill was sponsored by Representative Jeff Weninger and drafted by the Office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Brnovich first called for the enactment of a fintech regulatory sandbox in a September 2017 op-ed in American Banker.

In Arizona’s sandbox, startups, entrepreneurs, and even established companies can launch products on a limited, temporary scale to consumers to test innovative products, services, business models, and delivery mechanisms in the real market without incurring the regulatory costs and burdens that would otherwise be imposed. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office will administer the sandbox.

“The idea of a regulatory fintech sandbox is not new, and while it’s being discussed at the federal level, Congress is moving at a glacial pace,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Arizona has always been a state for big ideas and this is just one more place where we are trailblazing in entrepreneurship and innovation. I hope to see the sandbox serve as a catalyst for capital investment in Arizona and provide opportunities for Arizona businesses and consumers to thrive.”

The sandbox will allow entrepreneurs to give new ideas a chance in the real market without incurring the regulatory costs and burdens that would otherwise be imposed. The bill also includes a reciprocity provision permitting the Attorney General to enter into agreements that would allow Arizona sandbox participants to operate in other jurisdictions that establish similar programs.

Currently, it can take a startup several months and tens of thousands of dollars in fees, compliance costs, and legal expenses to navigate the regulatory maze in just one state. This slow-moving and expensive process is unacceptable in an industry like fintech that is rapidly changing and developing.

Overview of the regulatory sandbox program: