Chinle Man Sentenced to 59 Months for Assaulting Girlfriend

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Bennie Lee Holtsoi, 27, of Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes to 59 months’ imprisonment. Holtsoi had previously pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

In June 2016, Holtsoi assaulted his then girlfriend, a member of the Navajo Nation, resulting in multiple lacerations and abrasions to her scalp and body. Holtsoi is also a member of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. The prosecution was handled by Kiyoko Patterson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.