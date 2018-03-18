Border Patrol, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Find Lost Hiker

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a request for assistance from Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team Wednesday evening to help find a missing 57-year-old man in the Huachuca Mountains.

Approximately four hours after Tucson Sector’s Mobile Response Team joined in the search, an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew located the subject atop the Arizona Crest Trail in Ramsey Canyon.

After high winds prevented the helicopter from landing, MRT and SAR team members hiked to the man’s location. Responding team members worked together to render basic first aid and assist the man down the mountain where he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

In the harsh desert environment, law enforcement agencies and first responders work together when responding to humanitarian rescue operations. Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress, or witnessing others in distress, to call 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon before a casualty occurs.