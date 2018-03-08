Governor Ducey Announces Appointments to Arizona Cybersecurity Team

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced appointments to the Arizona Cybersecurity Team (ACT). Members of the team represent a diverse group of experts from state, local, and federal government, the private sector, and higher education.

The team will work together to enhance collaboration among government, private sector, law enforcement, non-profit organizations, higher education, and the greater Arizona community to address cybersecurity statewide and advise and provide recommendations to the governor.

“The Arizona Cybersecurity Team brings together some of the top experts in Arizona who represent a wide-range of backgrounds from the private and public sectors and across all levels of government,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to announce their appointments and I look forward to working with them to find new and innovative ways to build on Arizona’s cyber preparedness.”

Members of ACT include:

One representative from the Governor’s Office- Tim Roemer, Public Safety Policy Advisor for the Office of Governor Doug Ducey;

One representative from the Secretary of State’s Office- Secretary of State Michele Reagan;

One representative from the Attorney General’s Office- Attorney General Mark Brnovich;

The Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the State of Arizona- Morgan Reed;

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the State of Arizona- Mike Lettman;

One representative from the Arizona Department of Public Safety- Colonel Frank Milstead, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety;

One representative from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security- Gilbert Orrantia, Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security;

One representative from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs- Major General Michael McGuire, Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs;

One representative of the Arizona Commerce Authority- Sandra Watson, President and CEO;

One representative from an Information Sharing and Analysis Organization- Frank Grimmelmann, President and CEO, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance;

One representative from critical infrastructure (energy, telecommunications, or transportation)- David Boynton, Director of Information Security and Compliance, Arizona Public Service;

One representative from the office of an Arizona member of Congress- Austin Kennedy, Legislative Liaison for the Office of Senator John McCain;

Two representatives from the private sector- Linda Medler, Director of Cyber of Raytheon Missile Systems Advanced Missile Systems and Dane Mullenix, Vice President of Alion Science and Technology;

Two members from the Arizona legislature- Senator Bob Worsley and Representative Jeff Weninger;

Two representatives of federal law-enforcement agencies- Martin Hellmer, Supervisory Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Christine Figueroa, Protective Security Advisor for the Department of Homeland Security;

Two representatives from local government (at least one rural)- Tina Slankas, Deputy Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the City of Phoenix and Kathleen Fernandez, Chief Information Officer for the City of Yuma;

Two representatives from universities or colleges- Brian Mueller, President of Grand Canyon University and Shay Stautz, Associate Vice President for National Policy at Arizona State University and Jon Haass, Associate Professor and Program Director and Chair of Cyber Intelligence and Security in the College of Security and Intelligence at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. (An additional member was added per the governor's authority in the executive order.)

Mike Lettman and Frank Grimmelmann will serve as co-chairs of ACT.