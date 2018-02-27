Governor Doug Ducey appoints John Hinderaker and Scott McDonald to the Pima County Superior Court

Tucson, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of John Hinderaker and Scott McDonald to the Pima County Superior Court.

John Hinderaker is currently a Partner at Lewis Roca Rothberger Christie where he practices in the areas of real estate and construction litigation. John also serves as General Outside Counsel for the Metropolitan Domestic Water Improvement District and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

John began his career clerking for Judges John M. Roll and Raymond T. Terlizzi of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. After his clerkships, John practiced at Lewis Roca Rothberger Christie for 20 years, including 11 years as a partner of the firm.

John has volunteered with or represented pro bono several community organizations including Visit Tucson, Pima County Human Rights Commission, Compass Affordable Housing, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Lawyers for Literacy. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1991 and his law degree from the University of Arizona in 1996.

“John’s vast experience in law during his time at Lewis Roca Rothberger Christie will be an asset to the citizens of Pima County. His commitment to public service throughout his career is admirable and I am honored to appoint John to the Pima County Superior Court,” said Governor Ducey.

Scott McDonald is a Director at the law firm Fennemore Craig, P.C. Scott’s practice focused on commercial and business litigation. He has also handled land use cases and appellate law.

Scott began his career clerking for Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Joseph Howard and Justice John Pelander. Prior to joining Fennemore Craig, Scott worked for the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Civil Division where his practice consisted primarily of land use law.

Scott currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Tucson Children’s Museum and has served on the Executive Committee of the Federal Bar Association and the Board of Directors for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Ecology from Emory University in 1997, a Masters degree from State University of New York in Cultural and Applied Anthropology and his law degree from University of Arizona in 2004.

“Scott’s extensive experience as an attorney will serve the citizens of Pima County well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint Scott McDonald to the Pima County Superior Court.”

The appointments of John Hinderaker and Scott McDonald were made to fill the vacancies created by the appointment of Judge Sean Brearcliffe to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II and the retirement of Judge Sarah Simmons.