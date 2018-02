Tucson Festival of Books

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Festival of Books at the University of Arizona

Saturday & Sunday, March 10 & 11

9:30 AM–5:30 PM each day

The National Parks Store and Hubbell Trading Post are heading to the 2018 Tucson Festival of Books! With author panel discussions, the Junior Ranger Jamboree, shopping opportunities, and more, there’s something for everyone in The National Park Experience Pavilion. Come visit us in front of the UA Main Library.

Click here for more information or call 520-622-6014.