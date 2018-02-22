Wildfire Season

Phoenix, Arizona - After experiencing an unusually dry winter, Arizona needs to prepare for a difficult fire season.

Last month, the governor increased his request to the Legislature for fire prevention funds, but the public plays an important role, too.

To keep our state and communities safe, Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management teamed up to share five tips to prevent wildfires.

Here’s what you can do:

Put Out The Campfire. Take every precaution to make sure your campfire doesn’t turn into a wildfire. At the end of vacation, double check the campfire to confirm it’s completely out before leaving the campsite. If the fire isn’t cool to the touch, then it’s not okay to leave.

Trim Your Trees. Cut Your Plants. Mow Your Grass. Be proactive when it comes to trimming down dead or dying tree limbs around your property. Cut any high grass and create “defensible” space against fires. A wildfire knows no boundaries, so take these proactive measures to reduce the risk of a destructive wildfire—and do it now.

Don’t Feed The Fire With Flammable Materials. Always make sure to keep flammable materials away from your property. Move wood piles, propane tanks, and anything else flammable around your property so a bad situation doesn’t get worse.

Don’t Drag Chains—One Spark Is All It Takes. Make sure to store chains tightly and avoid letting them dangle off the bed of your truck. Even one spark from a chain is enough to start a fire.

Knowledge Is Power. Be aware of the many public resources that are available to you online. https://FireRestrictions.us/az/ – Learn about current fire restrictions in the U.S. https://WildlandFire.az.gov – The best resource for wildfire information https://DFFM.az.gov – Without a doubt, the single best agency on forestry and fire management in Arizona. Our message is “spread awareness, not a wildfire” for a reason



Let’s keep working together to minimize the impact of wildfires and protect Arizona’s beautiful landscapes.