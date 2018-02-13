Foreign Accent Syndrome

Yuma, Arizona - It may sound amusing to some, but it’s no laughing matter to a young woman in Arizona, who suffers from Foreign Accent Syndrome, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

Seven years ago, the former beauty queen had a headache, took a nap and when she woke up she had an Irish accent. Three years later it happened again. This time she woke up speaking with an Australian accent. In those instances the anomaly lasted about a week. But, in 2015 she said she had a massive headache that disabled her for a period of time. She woke up in the emergency room of a local hospital and to this day she has a distinctly British accent. The woman has never been out of the country. Doctors say the rare illness usually occurs in the aftermath of a neurological incident such as a stroke.