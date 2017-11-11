Native American Flute Concert: A Storytelling Experience

Tucson, Arizona - Native American Flute Concert: A Storytelling Experience, Thursday, December 7 - 2 PM–4 PM:

Acclaimed international recording artist and cultural storyteller Gary Stroutsos returns to perform his engaging world flute music, featuring traditional American Indian family songs and other music from his recordings. "My passion is to share stories and songs I have gathered over my lifetime, which is an honor for me," says Gary. His music is featured in the PBS film Desert Dreams: Celebrating Five Seasons in the Sonoran Desert as well as the Ken Burns PBS documentary Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery. His work in the PBS documentary led to a performance for former president Bill Clinton at the White House.

The National Parks Store, 12880 N Vistoso Village Dr. - Tucson

Members $12/nonmembers $15. Tickets are available now and are nonrefundable.

Click here or call 520-622-6014 to purchase your ticket today!