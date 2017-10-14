Renee Bennett and Wayne Yehling Appointed To The Pima County Superior Court

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey yesterday announced the appointments of Renee Bennett and Wayne Yehling to the Pima County Superior Court.

Renee Bennett served for 21 years as a Judge Advocate with the United States Air Force. She practiced in a variety of subject areas including constitutional, criminal, employment, environmental, tort, contract, ethics, family and administrative law. She also worked in a variety of capacities such as drafting advisory opinions, litigating cases, teaching legal classes, supervising and mentoring other attorneys, and serving as lead counsel for large military operations. Renee completed tours of duty in Egypt, Honduras, Lithuania, and Kyrgyzstan. She retired from the Air Force in 2010.

Following her retirement from the military, Renee served as an Assistant Attorney General for the Border Crimes Unit in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office where she prosecuted crimes involving fraud, money laundering, counterfeit goods and drug trafficking.

Renee volunteers with several community organizations including Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, Keeling Elementary School and the Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of North Dakota in 1986 and her law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1989.

“Renee’s vast experience in law during her time in the military will be an asset to the citizens of Pima County. Her commitment to public service throughout her career is admirable and I am honored to appoint Renee to the Pima County Superior Court,” said Governor Ducey.

Wayne Yehling began his career clerking for Arizona Court of Appeals Division One Judge Thomas Kleinschmidt. After his clerkship, Wayne practiced at DeConcini Mcdonald Yetwin & Lacy for over 20 years, including nine as managing shareholder where he dedicated the majority of his practice to family and education law.

Since 2010, Wayne has served as a Pima County Superior Court Commissioner in both juvenile and family court. He currently serves as a commissioner in probate court.

Wayne earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from St. John’s Seminary College in 1982 and his law degree from University of Arizona College of Law in 1985.

“Wayne’s extensive experience both as an attorney and as a commissioner in family court will serve the citizens of Pima County well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to appoint Wayne Yehling to the Pima County Superior Court.”

The appointments of Renee Bennett and Wayne Yehling were made to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Judges Richard Nichols and Jane Eikleberry.