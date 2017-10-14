Border Patrol Agents arrest 10, seize more than $208,000 in marijuana

Gila Bend, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested nine illegal aliens caught with more than 400 pounds of marijuana Tuesday night worth more than $208,000.

Agents working in the desert west of Gila Bend, Arizona followed footprints leading north from the border. Agents caught up with the group that turned out to be drug smugglers carrying makeshift backpacks of marijuana.

Agents seized the drugs and arrested the individuals for narcotics smuggling. All subjects and drugs are being processed per Yuma Sector guidelines.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.