Governor Ducey Appoints New Director Of The Arizona Department Of Housing

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced the appointment of Carol L. Ditmore as director of the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH).

Ditmore has served as the interim director of ADOH since May 2017, a position to which she was elevated after former director Michael Trailor’s appointment as the new director of the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

Ditmore has worked at ADOH in several capacities, and under four governors, over the past 15 years. She has worked on the State of Arizona’s housing programs for more than 22 years. Prior to being appointed interim director, she most recently served as Assistant Deputy Director of Operations, directing a broad portfolio of divisions and services at the agency that includes legal services and procurement and overseeing annual resources totaling more than $300 million.

Ditmore currently serves as chair of the Arizona Home Foreclosure Prevention Funding Corporation’s board of directors.

Ditmore received a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University in 1983 and an Executive Education Certification from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in 2009.

“Carol is widely respected across state government for her professionalism and expertise,” said Governor Ducey. “Her extensive experience overseeing the housing sector, including during the tumultuous years of economic recession, will bring a strong and battle-tested individual to the forefront of an industry on the rise. I am pleased that Carol will be bringing her invaluable insight to this agency.”

“I’m honored and excited to have this opportunity to lead an agency that I have spent many years serving,” said Director Ditmore. “As Arizona’s economy and population grow, it’s important that state agencies like ADOH continue to streamline their operations and serve citizens in the most efficient way possible. I look forward to overseeing our state’s housing sector and advocating for the housing needs of those who call Arizona home.”