Governor Ducey Proclaims October ‘Arizona Manufacturers Month’

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed October the fifth annual “Arizona Manufacturers Month” to celebrate the more than 4,600 Arizona manufacturers whose success has made Arizona into a leading hub in the U.S.

In 2016, manufacturing accounted for 158,652 jobs in Arizona and an output of $24.4 billion. Manufacturing in Arizona creates high-quality, high-wage jobs, with an average annual salary of $72,419. The vast majority of the 4,600 manufacturing establishments in Arizona are small and medium-sized businesses. These companies are advancing new technologies and products that are improving lives and enhancing Arizona’s economic prosperity.

“Arizona has a great diversity of manufacturing talent,” said Governor Ducey. “These businesses contribute significantly to our economy and also play a vital role in supporting the supply chain for large manufacturers. Arizona Manufacturers Month is an opportunity to celebrate the impact these businesses have in our state and the men and women working to make them successful.”

Arizona is home to RevAZ, a program of the Arizona Commerce Authority that is specifically designed to support the growth and success of manufacturers in the state. Arizona also is part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a national network that helps manufucters compete in the global marketplace.

“This month of events is dedicated to highlighting the success of Arizona’s manufacturers,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Arizona’s top talent and commitment to embracing innovation have allowed our manufacturers to thrive in a wide range of fields, including aerospace and defense, semiconductors, bioscience, and medical equipment and supplies.”

There are many opportunities throughout the month to celebrate our state’s manufacturers, including workshops designed to help manufacturers scale their businesses and open houses of manufacturing facilities, as well as other public events.