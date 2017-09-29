Border Patrol Agents Carry Man with Broken Legs 1 Mile

Sells, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Casa Grande Station responded to a 911 call Saturday night, originating from near Sells, Arizona, and found a man with two broken legs in an area inaccessible to helicopters and vehicles.

The 911 call came from a man who said he left an injured person behind in need of medical help. Agents acquired GPS coordinates from the call and later found a Mexican national unable to walk. Due to the location’s rough terrain and remoteness, six agents had to carry the injured man approximately one mile to the nearest Border Patrol vehicle.

Agents then linked up with local Emergency Medical Services who transported the man to a Tucson hospital for treatment. He has since been release from the hospital and is in Border Patrol custody pending processing for immigration violations.

Border Patrol officials urge anyone in distress to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon before becoming a casualty. Smugglers often abandon people in the desert who are unable to keep up with the group.