Writing a great resume

San Luis, Arizona - Are you looking for advice on writing a great resume? In October 2017, the San Luis Library will offer bilingual resume assistance on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Learn how to create a resume that will effectively market your talents to employers!

There is no charge to attend.



Tuesday, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 5:00 p.m.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.