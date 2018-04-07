Nogales CBP Officers Seize $314K in Hard Drugs

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales apprehended a pair of Tucson women involved in a failed attempt to smuggle almost 40 pounds worth of methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States Friday.

Officers working at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 19-year-old & a 17-year-old woman for further inspection of a Dodge sedan in the morning. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, resulting in the seizure of more than 16 pounds of meth, worth more than $49,000 and more than 23 pounds of cocaine, worth almost $265,000 from the vehicle.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned both arrested subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.