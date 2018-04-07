U.S. Border Patrol and Policía Federal Prepare for Border Safety Responses

Tucson, Arizona - Mexican federal law enforcement traveled to Tombstone to participate in a 4-day training conducted by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in preparation for the summer increase of emergency assistance requests.

Border Patrol agents met with Mexico Federal Police at the old Tombstone High School on March 20 to provide training and practical exercises on safe tactics and techniques for law enforcement personnel when responding to dangerous situations.

Tucson Sector agents from the Foreign Operations Branch and Training Department trained their Mexican counterparts on law enforcement and first responder activities during multi-agency or mass casualty incidents. Training included coordinating security efforts, detecting threats, and triaging injured persons.

Joint training programs prepare agencies on either side of the border to take a supportive role for incidents occurring in close proximity to the border. Common training on safe tactics and techniques enhance the safety and security of law enforcement personnel and the communities they protect.

“Rural areas along the U.S./Mexico border have a limited local law enforcement presence,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch. “Because of this, there is a great demand for properly trained personnel capable of responding to any threat they may encounter on either side of the border.”

Prior to the Safe Tactics and Techniques training, Tucson Sector agents traveled to Mexico to conduct two days of training on heat-related first aid techniques and responding to 9-1-1 calls.

Tucson Sector continually coordinates with the Mexican government as valued partners in keeping communities safe through secured borders.