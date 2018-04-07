Governor Ducey Signs Bill Establishing Native American Day

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday signed SB 1235, legislation sponsored by Senator Jamescita Peshlakai (D), establishing June 2 as “Native American Day” in Arizona.

Arizona has the second largest Native American population of any state in the country, with 22 tribes calling the state home, according to the Governor’s Office of Tribal Relations. An estimated 5 to 6 percent of the state’s total population have Native American ancestry and tribal reservation land covers over a quarter of Arizona.

“Arizona’s Native American tribes have played a significant role in shaping our state’s unique history. It’s important that we continue to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions Native Americans have made and continue to make to our state,” said Governor Ducey. “This was truly a bipartisan endeavor, and my thanks go to Senator Peshlakai for her leadership to establish this important recognition.”