President Donald J. Trump’s Leadership on the Economy is Making A Difference For All Americans

Washington, DC - "This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream." ~ President Donald J. Trump

THE ECONOMY IS BOOMING: The economy is expanding rapidly under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership.

American optimism and excitement about the economy is growing under President Trump’s leadership. According to Pew Research, Americans rating the economy good to excellent surged to 53 percent, the highest point in 18 years. According to Gallup, worry about the economy has dropped 37 percent from its high of 71 percent in 2011 and 2012. One-third of that decline has occurred in the past year.



The United States economy continues to expand at better-than-expected rates. Department of Commerce figures released mid-March show the economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9 percent during the final three months of 2017, which beat their prior estimate of 2.5 percent. The monthly Employment Situation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released in March shows that nonfarm payroll employment rose by 313,000 in February. The average job numbers in 2018 are the strongest since 1997. The economy grew at an annual rate of 3.1 percent over the past three quarters. Since January 2017, over 2.5 million jobs have been added to the economy.

Unemployment has dropped to its lowest levels since before the Great Recession and wages are rising. Recent data shows the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to more than a 45-year low in mid-March. The Department of Labor data from February shows a 4.1 percent unemployment rate, which is a 17-year low. In February, average hourly earnings rose to $26.75, continuing record gains made in 2018. According to Gallup, the percentage of Americans now worried about unemployment is down 36 percentage points from the high of 59 percent in 2010, including a seven-point decline in the past year.



TAX CUTS ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN WEST VIRGINIA AND BEYOND: Americans are seeing the benefits of President Trump’s tax cuts.