President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 3731, S. 2030, and S. 2040 into Law

Washington, DC - On Tuesday, April 3, the President signed into law:

H.R. 3731, the “Secret Service Recruitment and Retention Act of 2018,” which extends through 2018 the waiver that allows U.S. Secret Service employees performing protective services to receive premium pay up to level II of the Executive Schedule;

S. 2030, the “Ceiling Fan Energy Conservation Harmonization Act,” which harmonizes the date of compliance with energy conservation standards for ceiling fan light kits and ceiling fan motors; and

S. 2040, which designates a facility of the United States Postal Service located at 621 Kansas Avenue in Atchison, Kansas, as the Amelia Earhart Post Office Building.