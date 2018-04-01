IRS seeks applications for the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee

Washington, DC - The Internal Revenue Service is seeking qualified applicants for nomination to the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC).

The ETAAC provides an organized public forum for discussion of electronic tax administration issues, such as prevention of identity theft and refund fraud in support of the overriding goal that paperless filing should be the preferred and most convenient method of filing tax and information returns. ETAAC members work closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators and tax industry to fight electronic fraud.

The IRS is looking for two qualified individuals who will serve three-year terms beginning in September 2018. Applicants should have experience in such areas as cybersecurity and information security, tax software development, tax preparation, payroll and tax financial product processing, systems management and improvement, implementation of customer service initiatives and public administration. The IRS also encourages representatives from consumer groups with an interest in tax issues to apply. Applications will be accepted through May 10, 2018.

Nominations of qualified individuals may be made by letter and received from organizations or the individuals themselves. Applicants should complete the ETAAC application and include a short statement of interest and a resume. Applicants should describe and document their qualifications, past and current affiliations, and dealings with cybersecurity and electronic tax administration. More information is available on IRS.gov.

Applicants must complete and submit a tax check waiver form and undergo an IRS practitioner background check and an FBI criminal background check.

ETAAC is a Federal Advisory Committee established by the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998.