Border Patrol Agents Rescue Dehydrated Man

Ajo, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from Tucson Sector’s Mobile Response Team responded to a 9-1-1 call originating from a remote area northwest of Ajo on Sunday afternoon and found three undocumented aliens; one severely dehydrated.

MRT agents certified as emergency medical technicians located two men from Mexico and one from Honduras north of the Growler Mountains. After evaluating all three subjects, agents determined a 29-year-old man needed fluids introduced intravenously.

After treatment, agents transported the men to the Ajo Station to be processed for immigration violations.

In the Tucson Sector’s harsh desert environment, Border Patrol security missions can quickly turn into humanitarian rescue operations. Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress, or witnessing others in distress, to call 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.