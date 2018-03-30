Border Patrol Agents Arrest Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Misconduct

Douglas, Arizona - Douglas Station Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national Tuesday afternoon wanted by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota for criminal sexual misconduct.

Agents arrested Jose Perez-Manriquez, 35, east of Douglas for entering the U.S. illegally. While conducting a records check, agents discovered an active warrant had been issued for his arrest in St. Paul in September 2017.

Perez is being processed for immigration violations and will be extradited to Ramsey County to face prosecution for criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.