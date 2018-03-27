President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Rebecca Kelly Slaughter of Maryland, to be a Member of the Federal Trade Commission for the remainder of a seven-year term expiring September 25, 2022. Ms. Slaughter is currently chief counsel to Senator Charles Schumer of New York. A native New Yorker, she has worked for Senate Minority Leader Schumer since 2009, advising him on legal, competition, telecom, privacy, consumer protection, and intellectual property matters, among other issues. Prior to joining Senator Schumer’s office, Ms. Slaughter was an associate in the D.C. office of Sidley Austin LLP. Ms. Slaughter received her B.A. in Anthropology magna cum laude from Yale University. She received her J.D. from Yale Law School, where she served as an editor on the Yale Law Journal. She currently resides in Maryland with her husband, Justin, and their daughter and son; they are expecting their third child in early April.

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Post

President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Julie E. Cram of Maryland, to be the Senior Coordinator of United States International Basic Education Assistance. Ms. Cram is the Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Economic Growth, Education and Environment (E3). Her portfolio includes the Offices of Education and Local Sustainability. In this position, she oversees the development and implementation of USAID’s strategy and policies in the education sector, as well as the implementation of USAID grant programs aimed at promoting locally-owned and led development efforts. Prior to joining USAID, Ms. Cram was an advocacy and public affairs expert with more than 18 years of experience in issue advocacy, communications, and government affairs from high-level posts in both the federal government and the private sector. From 2007- 2009, Ms. Cram served as Deputy Assistant to President and Director of Public Liaison for President George W. Bush.