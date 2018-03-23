President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts:

William Charles McIntosh of Michigan, to be an Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency for International and Tribal Affairs. Mr. McIntosh has had a 39-year career in environmental protection, both as a regulator and as a regulated manufacturer. His early career includes extensive environmental permitting and compliance activities in Michigan. As Governor Engler’s Environmental and Natural Resources Advisor, he was involved in comprehensive environmental statutory and regulatory reform. Governor Engler appointed Mr. McIntosh as deputy director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, where he was responsible for programs, implementing regulatory reform, and criminal investigations. Mr. McIntosh went to work for the Ford Motor Company in the second half of his career where he was responsible for environmental permitting, compliance, and environmental metrics improvements at Ford manufacturing facilities. He was part of Ford‘s global environmental leadership team and managed groups in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Kenneth S. George of Texas, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. Mr. George previously served as Assistant Secretary and Director General of the U.S. & Foreign Commercial Service in the Department of Commerce (1981-1985). He has served as a State Representative in the Texas House of Representatives in Dallas (1999-2003), on numerous city, State, and professional boards and commissions in Texas, and as Chairman and CEO of several public and private corporations. Since 2009, he has been the owner and manager of Blue Harbor Plantation (BHP) and Blue Harbor Tropical Arboretum (BHTA) in Roatan, Honduras. Mr. George earned a B.A. from Washington and Lee University and a M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.