State Department Terrorist Designation of Katibat al-Imam al-Bukhari

Washington, DC - The Department of State has designated Katibat al-Imam al-Bukhari (KIB) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224. E.O. 13224 imposes strict sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States. This designation seeks to deny KIB the resources it needs to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks.

Among other consequences, all of the group’s property and interests in property subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.

Katibat al-Imam al-Bukhari is the largest Uzbek fighting force in Syria. The group has played a significant role in the fighting in northwestern Syria, fighting alongside groups including al-Nusrah Front – al-Qa’ida’s affiliate in Syria and a State Department designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and SDGT group. In April 2017, KIB published a video showing armed men taking part in clashes, and in December 2015, posted a video of a training camp for children, where children are taught to handle and fire weapons.